Kiki de Montparnasse

Kiki Collar + Lead Set Gold

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiki de Montparnasse

This classic Italian chain can be worn for bondage play or as a provocative hint on an evening out. Link two pieces together to create a Collar + Lead or attach the cuffs to both wrists for an elegant bedroom restraint. Made with stainless steel for strength and 14k gold plated. Set includes one 39cm and one 43cm chain.