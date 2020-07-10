RiseWell

Kids Toothpaste – 2 Pack

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Tot

Turn toothbrushing into a fun and delicious activity with the RiseWell Kids Toothpaste. The key ingredient is naturally-derived hydroxyapatite which binds to teeth without toxicity or inflammation. Safe enough to eat, this toothpaste tastes like a spoonful of the yummiest cake batter and is naturally flavored with fruit extract. With regular use, your child’s teeth will quickly become visibly whiter, healthier, and stronger. Key features: Key ingredient hydroxyapatite is scientifically-proven to chemically bind your tooth surface without toxicity or inflammation. Free from fluoride and harsh foaming agents Includes xylitol which inhibits harmful bacteria Silica and calcium are natural scrubbers that won’t damage or strip tooth enamel Naturally flavored with Vanilla Planifolia fruit extract Antiplaque and naturally whitening formula Dentist designed and approved Made in the USA Toothbrushes and holders not included Ingredients: Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xylitol, Hydroxyapatite, Calcium Carbonate, Propanediol, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Potassium Cocoate, Stevia Rebaudiana Extract, Erythritol, Echinacea Purpurea Extract, Cellulose Gum, Gluconate, Xanthan Gum ABOUT RISEWELL When RiseWell’s founders, Kori and John Estrada, found out that they were expecting their first child, they began ridding their home of any products that could cause harm to the growing family. They were frustrated to find that natural alternatives to many oral care products weren’t as effective, contained hidden toxins, and would often cause more harm than good. Inspired to find a better solution, they teamed up with Kori’s dentist brother, Dr. Derek. Their research led them to the gold-standard in Japanese dental care: an ingredient called hydroxyapatite. Hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral that makes up 97% of our teeth’s enamel, and it is scientifically-proven to chemically bind your tooth surface without toxicity or inflammation. A few hundred prototypes later, RiseWell was born. Today, each RiseWell product is developed