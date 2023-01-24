Madewell

Kick Out Crop Jeans In Starkey Wash

$138.00

The cut: an update to our fan-fave Cali Demi fit, these lean, modern cropped jeans feature more of a kicked-out flare and are complete with the holds-you-in sorcery of our Magic Pockets™ in front. The fabric: premium ISKO™ denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort. Premium 95% cotton/3% polyester/2% elastane high-stretch ISKO™ denim. 9 1/2" mid rise, 15 1/2" leg opening, 26 1/2" inseam. Machine wash. Import. NJ110