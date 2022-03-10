Melissa Melissa X Lazy Oaf

Kick Off Heart Sandals, Pink

£110.00

Melissa x Lazy Oaf Kick Off Heart Sandals All your 90's dreams have come true, a fresh, fun collab between vegan footwear brand Melissa and funky Lazy Oaf. Think of jelly, hearts and flowers and this collab springs to mind. Melissa is renowned for using sustainably produced, recyclable plastic.Â - 100% recyclable plastic sandal - Platform sole - Heart detail on front strap - Adjustable clip and Hook & Loop Fasteners fastening - Tutti-frutti scented - Made in Brazil - Vegan - Spot clean only - Recyclable packaging Please note these shoes come up slightly small so if you are between sizes we recommend you size up.