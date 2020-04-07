Chuckit

Kick Fetch Toy Ball For Dogs

FUN FOR PETS AND PET PARENTS: These interactive dog toys are fun for pets and pet parents, allowing pets to chase the Chuckit! kick ball as pet parents punt, making them great dog toys for boredom FLOATS IN WATER: Rubber and foam construction of this Chuckit! fetch toy allows engaging playtime on land or water EASY PICK-UP: Featuring a deep, grooved design, dogs can easily grab the Chuckit! durable dog toys for quick retrieval HIGH-VISIBILITY COLORS: Pets and pet parents can easily spot the bright orange and blue dog ball in tall grass during outdoor play or in the dog toy basket DURABLE DESIGN: To hold up to rough, outdoor dog games, the Chuckit! Kick Fetch tough dog toys feature a durable construction that combines canvas, rubber and foam GLOW VERSION AVAILABLE: For fetch after dark, the Chuckit! Max Glow Kick Fetch charges under bright light for as little as 5 minutes for 20 minutes of illuminated play EXCITING, RANDOM BOUNCE: Dog toy ball has a rubber and foam construction with unique, grooved design creates a random bouncing pattern that pets will love to chase 2 SIZES AVAILABLE: A wide range of dogs can enjoy fetch with the Chuckit! kickball, offered in small and large sizes The Chuckit! Kick Fetch ball is designed to get both pets and pet parents moving for fun, interactive play. Each time pet parents kick the Chuckit! ball, the deep-grooved design creates a random, exciting bounce, satisfying dogs' chasing instincts. For quick and easy retrieval, the ball's curved grooves allow dogs to get a secure grip for comfortable carrying. Featuring a canvas, rubber, and foam construction, these strong dog toys are durable for tough play outdoors and float for dogs that enjoy playtime by the water. The bright orange and blue design grabs dogs' attention in the air and can be easily spotted in tall grass, on water, or in the dog toy bin. For pets that are active at night, a glow-in-the-dark Max Glow version is available, requiring as little as five minutes of charging under bright light for 20 minutes of illum