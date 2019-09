Topshop

Khaki Sleeveless Mesh Midi Dress

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

This sleeveless mesh midi dress in a khaki shade is a modern piece to own in your wardrobe. Designed with a stylish slit detailing, we love this ensemble daytime or evening.100% Polyester. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.