Simply Be

Khaki Shirred Linen Midi Dress

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

The ultimate wardrobe addition this season, this gorgeous khaki shirred midi dress is sure to be one of your favourites! Made from a breathable linen and cotton blend fabric, this dress is perfect for those warmer days out. Whether you're having day drinks with the girls or a cute picnic in the sun, just pair with some sandals and your favourite accessories to complete the look.