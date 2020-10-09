Ganni

Khaki Recycled Ripstop Coat

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Long sleeve quilted recycled ripstop coat in khaki. Crewneck collar. Concealed press-stud closure and tonal felted toggle placket at front. Welt pockets at waist. Raglan sleeves. Elasticized cuffs. Vented side-seams. Inverted box pleat, tonal felted panel, and toggle fastening at back. Welt pocket at interior. Fully lined. Black and silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: Kalamata 100% recycled polyester. Imported.