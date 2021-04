DOUBLE RAINBOUU

Khaki Linen Boxers

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Woven linen and cotton-blend shorts in khaki. Mid-rise. Two-pocket styling. Concealed drawstring at elasticized waistband. Logo patch in black at front waistband. Multicolor textile flag at outseam. Mock-fly. Contrast stitching in tan. Supplier color: Khaki 55% linen, 45% cotton. Imported. 211062M216002