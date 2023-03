The Frankie Shop

Khaki Gia Trousers

$290.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Woven cotton trousers. · Belt loops · Two-pocket styling · Zip-fly · Flap pocket at outseams · Concealed bungee-style drawstring at cuffs Supplier color: Khaki 100% cotton. Made in South Korea. 222115F087019