Simply Be

Khaki Button Through Sun Dress

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

A fantastic summer dress for your collection! Made form a lightweight woven detailed fabric featuring a low neckline, button detaling and bow sides. This on-trend khaki dress is perfect with your sandals for the warmer weather. Length 36in/91.5cm. Machine washable. Polyester. Product available in sizes: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32 Available in: Khaki