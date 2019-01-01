Mackintosh

Khaki Bonded Cotton Trench Coat Lr-022d

£820.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mackintosh

Description Reinvented in bonded cotton with rubber taped seams, a traditional technique unique to Mackintosh, this khaki rubberised trench coat is a renewed British classic. Featuring a classic double breasted fastening and belted waist, this handmade knee-length trench coat boasts the signature Mackintosh finishes including underarm eyelet vents and a removable checked wool lining. Product ID: 12238403 Size & Fit Fits true to size. Take your normal size Model wears a size UK8 Model measurements: bust 33.8"/86cm, height 5’10/178cm, waist 23.5”/60cm, dress size UK8/36 Details & Care Water-repellent bonded cotton Handmade Fly-front 8-button closure Double breasted Slash front pockets Single vent Underarm eyelet vents Fully waterproof Fully taped seams Belted 100% cotton (bonded) Do not wash Made in the United Kingdom Style ID: RO2567 Returns & Exchange If you are not happy with your purchase you can return it to us within 14 days for a refund.