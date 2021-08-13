K&H

Lectro-soft Heated Outdoor Bed & Cover

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Petco

Description Please note that the product information displayed is provided by manufacturers, suppliers and other third parties and is not independently verified by Petco. The first soft, outdoor heated bed on the market! The Lectro-Soft comes in 3 sizes and is extremely low wattage. Perfect for doghouses, basements, garages, barns, sheds, porches or any other outdoor shelter. This soft, orthopedic bed is unique in that it will still provide soft, comfortable warmth even in sub-zero weather! Super soft PVC is used on the exterior to ensure the bed doesn't absorb water and stay wet like a fabric bed would. Indoor or Outdoor use. - The market's only outdoor heated bed that is also soft! - Use indoors or outdoors - Excellent for us in the home, garage, porch, or dog house - Internal thermostat heats to your dog's standard temperature - Free super-soft removable cover included - 5.5' Steel-wrapped cord - MET Listed