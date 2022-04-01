YUNUS EMRE BAYRAK

Keyboard Cleaner Universal Cleaning Gel

$12.49

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

🌿【Multiple Uses】Auto detailing gel is also useful for home and office, PC keyboard clean and other rugged surface cleaning such as printer, cell phone, calculator, TV remote, computer cleaner and furniture. The suitable surface must be no water and the magic dust cleaning mud would stick to it. 🌿【Easy to Use】Car detailing gel is ideal for cleaning gaps and cavities. Push car detailing tools into any little cracks and the crud sticks and pulls back out! You can also press the detail putty on the keyboard surface and then pull out the car gel cleaner slowly, the dust would be carried away with the keyboard cleaner putty. Cleaner Gel is suitable for all devices and surfaces (except carpets) 🌿【Reusable】Gel for cleaning car could be used for several times till the color of the auto detail gel turn to dark. After use, just put the keyboard cleaner universal cleaning gel back in jar and keep in a cool place 🌿【PREMIUM HIGH-TECH 】Compared to ordinary keyboard cleaning kits or car cleaning tools, this car cleaning slime is softer and easier to clean the smallest gaps. Just push the car detailing cleaning gel into any little crack and pull back to take away any dust. 🌿【GUARANTEE】 If you have any problems with our cleaning kits, please contact us directly, we promise you a satisfactory solution. You don't risk trying! p>SMART CLEAN Amazing cleaning effect because of its strong adhesive power and special formula for removing dust, making your life more tidy, convenient and fast. Belive Cleaning gel is Biodegradable and safe to use, won't harm your electronics or car. It does not stick to your hands or harm your skin. It Smells sweet with lavender fragrance. Pretty effective at removing small particles and picking up dust and debris from keyboards, laptop, keypad, window frames, camera, toy, cup holders, calculator, air vents, dashboard, printer, office products, musical instruments, and other electronics or items. This auto cleaning gel is easy to carry and can be used anytime anywhere. You can enjoy your spotless life with no worry! The Universal dust removal gel could be used for several times until the color gets very dark. When finish cleaning, just put the box at cool place. This product can also be used to release stress and boost up your focus. After hours of computer work, it is a good choice to relax your wrist and fingers joints with Blieve clean mud. HOW TO USE? Simply put the cleaning gel on the surface of the items that you want to clean, press down and lift it slowly after a few seconds. WHEN TO STOP USING IT? The dust cleaning mud is bright and vivid, when use it several times, it will turn to dark and the adhesive will reduce, then that is when you should consider replacing it. INGREDIENTS Water, Vegetablegum, Bactericide, Quaternium, Fragrance, Glycerin. PRECAUTIONS Keep away from children, do not eat and keep in a fresh place. (NOTE: don’t wash the gel with water.) Size: 2.95in * 2.95in * 2.56in - Weight: 180g