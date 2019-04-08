Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
LEIF
Keya Cotton Napkin (set Of 4)
$50.00
$37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At LEIF
Printed by hand, this set of dinner napkins feels effortless yet polished—in a soft, dusty indigo hue, they're hand dyed and printed and finished with exposed seams for a modern touch.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
B Zippy
Medium Egg Vase
$115.00
from
B Zippy
BUY
DETAILS
The Posters
Roman Women I Poster
$55.00
from
The Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Jeff Koons
Balloon Dog (blue), 2003
$30000.00
from
1st Dibs
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Blue Bubble Glass Vase Collection
$25.00
from
Target
BUY
More from LEIF
DETAILS
LEIF
Vintage Fern Print, Adiantum Pedatum
$75.00
$54.99
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
LEIF
Classic Stripe Linen Placemat Set
$36.00
$24.99
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
LEIF
Felt & Leather Catchall Tray
$34.00
$19.60
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
LEIF
Sun Splatter Enamel Serving Set
$28.00
from
LEIF
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted