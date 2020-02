Gorjana

Key To My Heart Layering Set

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gorjana

Layering options are endless, but we've combined our most-loved pieces that are perfect for stacking or wearing as separates! With essentials like chokers, necklaces, lariats, and adjustable bracelets, we've done the work for you and curated looks that are perfect from day to night. We're heart eyes over this romantic set.