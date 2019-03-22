Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Graf Lantz

Key Card Case Felt Granite

$19.00
At Graf Lantz
Keep your friends close and your key cards closer. The key card case fits everywhere and attaches to anything, even your old fashioned key ring. Features include a leather snap closure and nickel split key ring.
Featured in 1 story
Supremely Luxe Mother's Day Gifts For Under $50
by Elizabeth Buxton