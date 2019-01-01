Jopen

Key® By Jopen® - Ceres Rabbit

Hop to it and tickle your fancy with the Key by Jopen - Ceres Rabbit dual motor massager. This sleek bunny offers superior gratification and beautiful design. Powerful, reverberating vibrations are just one part of the excitement you’ll feel. Moving with 7 intense patterns in seductive stimulation, this beautiful massager gratifies and satisfies. It’s as safe as it is satiating, too. It’s crafted from beautiful body safe silicone. And it features an elegant controller with a glass-like effect, for an unparalleled sensual experience. Waterproof, sleek, and smooth as satin, you’ll thrill to the style and ease of this powerful massager. Feel the excitement with this gorgeous vibrator for women, and when the play is over, this beauty comes equipped with a soft, luxurious lint free storage bag and a one year warranty. It’s simply gorgeous, powerful vibrator that gives you everything you need to get the sensations you crave. You’ll be thrilled with the pleasure and passion our vibrator offers. Experience intense vibration, pulsation, and escalation with this 100% pure silicone massager. Supremely safe, sleek, and powerful, it’s simple to use and incredibly satisfying. Key Ceres Rabbit vibeis safe, smooth, and sexy. Whether you enjoy it by yourself or with a partner, it’s pure pleasure to enjoy. Made from unscented, non-porous, hypo-allergenic and virtually seamless Silicone, you’ll thrill to its sensuous shape and feel. Simple to use and clean, our Ceres Rabbit will satisfy your desires with its strong yet smooth and silky design. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for a luxurious bedroom adventure that will take you to new peaks of passionate excitement.