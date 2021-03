Mirror Palais

80% Nylon 20% Spandex Soft stretchy swim lining Vintage neon hand painted print The Classic The Classic - A hi-cut leg bottom with a mid-rise and cheeky back coverage TOP SOLD SEPARATELY Ana's waist is 23" wearing The Classic in size XS Bottoms run small - if you are in between sizes always size up. SHIPS IN 3-4 BUSINESS DAYS.