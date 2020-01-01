Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy Retouch.me
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kevin Murphy Store
Retouch.Me
Need a few alternatives?
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
£12.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
Night.rider
£25.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Kevin Murphy
Killer.curls
£31.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Kevin Murphy
Motion Lotion
£23.00
from
Kevin Murphy Store
BUY
Kevin Murphy
Curl Enhancing Lotion
£30.00
from
Gooseberry Shop
BUY
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Root Touch-up Kit
C$43.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Airbrush Root Touch-up Spray
C$35.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer Touch Up Stick
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted