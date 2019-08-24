Keurig

Keurig K-select Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: (6, 8, 10, 12 oz.). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes all with QUIET BREW TECHNOLOGY, minimizing noise during use.STRONG BREW: Kicks up your coffees strength and intensity.COFFEE IN NO TIME: Brews K-Cup pods in under a minuteLARGE 52 oz. WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 5 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easySMART START: Your coffee maker heats then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup sizeSIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup size, and brew a great-tasting cup in under a minute.ENERGY EFFICIENT: Programmable auto off feature automatically turns your brewer off 2 hours after the last brew for energy savings.REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4 tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.NEW Exclusive colors - Matte Navy and Matte White. The newest addition to the Keurig single serve coffee maker family, the Keurig K-Select brewer combines sleek design and more intuitive features to help you brew your perfect cup every single time. It features four brew sizes, so you can brew 6, 8, 10, or up to 12 oz. of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage in under a minute with the touch of a button. And for those who like a stronger cup of coffee, the Keurig K-Select brewer is the perfect choice. The new Strong Brew feature kicks up your coffees strength and intensity, so you can enjoy a bolder brew. Choose from hundreds of delicious varieties of K-Cup pods, or brew your own ground coffee with the My-K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). With the K-Select brewer, you can brew 5 cups between refills of the large 52 oz. water reservoir.