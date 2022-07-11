Keurig

K-mini Plus Coffee Maker

$109.99 $89.99

Included in the box: Keurig K-mini plus single serve coffee maker with pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold upto 9 K-cup pods Fast & fresh brewed: Coffee made in minutes Pod storage: Holds 9 K-cup pods and fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space Cord storage: For easy transport and tidy countertops Travel mug friendly: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs upto 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup Energy efficient: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy Compatible with the my K-cup universal reusable coffee filter: Brew your own ground coffee (sold separately). Matte finish: Sleek simplicity meets modern style the K Mini Plus coffee maker is available in a variety of matte finish colors with silver detailing on the handle and drip tray The Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve coffee maker features a new sleek design, and at less than 5” wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini Plus brewer is effortlessly simple to use - just add fresh water to the removable reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. And for those who like a bolder brew, select the Strong button to increase the strength and bold taste of your coffee. With a single cup removable reservoir, a pod storage unit to store 9 of your favorite K-Cup pods, and cord storage, the K-Mini Plus coffee maker is the portable brewer that makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.