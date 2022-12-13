Keurig

K-mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve Pod Coffee Brewer

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces. YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods. ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew. FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes. CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops. ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy. COMPATIBLE WITH THE MY K-CUP UNIVERSAL REUSABLE COFFEE FILTER: Brew your own ground coffee (sold separately). The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Evergreen features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use, just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. With a single cup reservoir and cord storage, the K-Mini coffee maker is the portable brewer that makes anywhere perfect for great coffee. The K-Mini coffee maker is available in a variety of matte-finish colors. Based on consumer feedback, we have updated the K-Mini Brewer. Customer reviews have been removed that relate to the previous version of the brewer.