Keurig

K-classic Coffee Maker

$100.73

Brews multiple k cup pod sizes: (6, 8, 10 ounce) the most popular k cup pod brew sizes; use the 6 ounce brew size to achieve the strongest brew Large 48 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine; The water reservoir is removable, making it easy to refill whenever you need to Descaling: An important part of cleaning your keurig brewer; this process helps to remove calcium deposits, or scale, that can build up inside a coffee maker over time Auto off: An auto off feature is easily programmed to turn off your coffee maker after it has been idle for two hours, helping to save energy. Removable Drip Tray Simple button controls: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and brew a great tasting cup in under a minute Product Description The Classic Keurig K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker, and a perennial best-seller, the Keurig K-Classic brews a rich, smooth, and delicious cup every time with the quality you expect from Keurig. Simple touch buttons make your brewing experience stress free, and multiple K-Cup pod brew sizes help to ensure you get your perfect cup. Whether you like your coffee strong, mild, decaf, or flavored, you can brew all of your favorites with the Keurig K-Classic andndash; and with large 48oz water reservoir, you can brew 6+ cups before having to refill. Discover hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties from all of the brands you love, including Green Mountain Coffee, Starbucks, and Lipton, and enjoy coffee, tea, hot cocoa and more. Also available in a two fun colors to complement your dandeacute;cor, and compatible with the Keurig Classic Series My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, so you can brew your own ground coffee. How do I fix a short cup: If your brewer is not brewing the full amount selected, it may be caused by the following, The exit needle is clogged by coffee grounds or cocoa mix. The brewer may need to be descaled. The removable water reservoir was removed during brewing. Place the water reservoir back onto the brewer and perform a cleansing brew without a portion pod. Brand Story By Keurig