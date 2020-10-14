KHTO

Kettle Bells, 25lb

BOOST YOUR WORKOUT: Get into the best shape of your life with the KHTO competition kettlebell! Durable, sturdy, and reliable, our professional grade kettlebell weight was designed to help you sculpt and tone your body like never before. MADE TO LAST: Our kettlebell 50 LB is made of heavy-duty built-in cement, iron, and sand without welds. This super-strong fitness kettlebell features high-temperature baking varnish that makes it corrosion-resistant and sturdier. DISCOVER OUR COLLECTION: The KHTO exercise kettlebells feature a color-coded design so you can personalize your workouts and tailor them to your level. Our collection includes kettlebells from 10 LB to a maximum of 50 LB. Don’t worry: the weight is clearly marked on each kettlebell so you know exactly how hard you’re training. COMFORT & VERSATILITY: These kettlebell weights have a special ergonomic design with a comfortable, yet durable grip that allows you to reduce fatigue for better, more performant workouts. Our kettle bells 50 LB can ease the pressure on the joints to save your wrists and elbows from pain and discomfort. WHY KETTLEBELL TRAINING IS FOR YOU: Unlike any other weightlifting exercise, training with a kettlebell weight set allows you to perform ballistics and grinds, which can lead to faster results. At KHTO, we stand by our products and make sure that each detail is flawless. Our expert team is always ready to answer any of your questions or concerns, so you are always happy with your purchase.