Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Sheridan
Kerrabee Robe
$149.99
$104.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Sheridan
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Small Misona Bath Mat
BUY
$46.40
$58.00
Anthropologie
N. Natori
Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe
BUY
$49.29
$59.00
Amazon
Casper
Standard Pillow
BUY
£65.00
Mattress Online
Anthropologie
Marcene Bouquet Shower Curtain
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Sheridan
Sheridan
Averie Slippers
BUY
$48.99
$69.99
Sheridan
Sheridan
Supersoft Luxury Robe
BUY
$127.00
$159.99
The Iconic
Sheridan
Ortiz Square Cushion
BUY
$53.99
$89.99
Sheridan
Sheridan
Naville Throw
BUY
$119.99
$199.99
Sheridan
More from Bed & Bath
M&S Collection
Super Plush Pure Cotton Bath Towel
BUY
£8.00
£12.00
M&S
M&S
1050 Pocket Spring Medium Natural Mattress, Double
BUY
£329.40
£549.00
M&S
H&M Home
Wool-blend Blanket
BUY
£54.00
£89.99
H&M
Sheridan
Kerrabee Robe
BUY
$104.99
$149.99
Sheridan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted