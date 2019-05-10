Sally Hansen

Keratin Strong Nail Varnish In Shell We Dance

£6.99

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Achieve salon-worthy results from home with the Complete Salon Manicure™ 3.0 Keratin Strong Nail Varnish from Sally Hansen. With a Keratin complex that delivers seven benefits in one bottle, the innovative formula works as a base coat, growth treatment, nail colour, strengthener and top coat, whilst adding gel-like shine and providing up to ten days of chip-resistant wear. Featuring a precision brush, the nail polish glides on effortlessly for a mistake-free, professional finish.