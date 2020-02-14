TRESemmé

Keratin Smooth Shine Serum

More than your ordinary anti-frizz serum, TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum's non-greasy formula calms unruly hair for a look that's perfectly polished and full of natural movement. Too often, it feels like we have to settle for hair serums that only smooth, detangle, boost shine or control frizz but sacrifice movement. We have one that does all of that and more, and it delivers natural moves that last. The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth System, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 5 smoothing benefits - fights frizz, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways - in 1 supremely smoothing system, for hair that's silky but still full of natural movement. After you've shampooed and conditioned, this TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum is the essential step in creating your smooth, glossy style. Designed with a non-greasy formula, this serum leaves hair healthy-looking and polished, sealing in all the head-turning shine. Start with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner. Apply to damp or dry hair. Dispense into hands and work evenly throughout hair, avoiding roots. Style your hair as usual with your favorite TRESemmé styling products. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum helps to transform hair and create the glossy look of a professional blow-dry style. Great if you are seeking curly hair products or want to achieve straight hair.