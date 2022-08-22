Kérastase

Kérastase Specifique Bain Anti-pelliculaire Shampoo

A gentle, effective anti-dandruff shampoo that leaves hair and scalp feeling fresh. Dandruff is a pain, and to make matters worse, many products that combat it are not what you’d call a pleasure to use. This is where Kérastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire comes in. Effective and thorough, it’s formulated to work against both dry and oily flakey skin. It’s also kind to your hair itself, leaving it soft and glossy. What does Kérastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire do? Why, it eliminates dandruff of course. The active ingredients here are the antibacterial zync pyrithione, which targets the causes of dandruff, and salicylic acid, a chemical exfoliant which provides a deep cleanse and exfoliates flakey skin away. Brilliant stuff. Together, they prevent dandruff recurring for eight weeks. What will I love about Kérastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire? Luxe anti-dandruff shampoo Works on both dry and oily flaky skin Good for sensitive skin Deep cleansing to exfoliate scalp Prevents dandruff recurring for eight weeks Safe for coloured hair 250ml How should I use Kérastase Specifique Bain Anti-Pelliculaire? Wet hair, then apply shampoo. Massage well into scalp and lengths to allow product to work. Rinse, then follow with Kérastase Specifique Masque Hydra-Apaisant. Finish by applying Kérastase Specifique Cure Anti-Pelliculaire to towel-dried hair, then styling as usual. Key ingredients: Zync pyrithione - antibacterial to control dandruff Salicylic acid - chemical exfoliant to gently remove flaky skin Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.