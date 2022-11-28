Kérastase

Kerastase Resistance Ciment Thermique Resurfacing Strengthening Milk Blow-dry Care – Leave In (for Damaged Hai 150ml/5.1oz

$43.00 $35.37

A thermo-activated leave-in treatment for damaged hair Helps protect hair against heat (up to 180°C) & facilitate blow-drying Formulated with Vita-Ciment to strengthen hair fiber from inside Developed with Vita-Topseal to re-create an external protective layer Effectively reduces breakage from blow-drying Smoothes away cracks & split ends Leaves hair soft & shiny To use: Apply to washed & towel-dried hair. Massage onto lengths & ends. Proceed to blow-dry. Leave in & no need to rinse