Kerastase Hair

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Rose Hair Oil

£43.00 £32.25

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Restore your hair's natural beauty and radiance with Kérastase Elixir Ultime Rose Hair Oil, a luxurious hair oil treatment infused with a cocktail of beneficial ingredients to enhance shine and colour. The beautifying hair oil contains a blend of Imperial and White Tea extracts with Camellia and Marula Oils to deeply nourish tresses while amplifying colour radiance, smoothing fibres and providing heat protection up to 230°C. Lending hair a silky soft feel, the leave-in treatment will add shine and tackle frizz for visibly healthy-looking strands. Bestows hair with an alluring fragrance and mirror-like radiance. Suitable for application on both wet and dry hair.