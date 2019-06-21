Kerastase Hair

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Masque 200ml

Ideal for dull hair seeking shine, this intense restorative mask treats and helps restore strands back to silky smooth shine. Dull hair is nourished, leaving it feeling soft and looking visibly shinier. Combined with the Bain Elixir Ultime, it prevnts dullness for a long -lasting radiance. This mask can be used occasionally as a deeper treatment for fine hair or as a regular treatment following the shampoo for normal to coarse hair.