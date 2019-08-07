Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Kerastase Hair

Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Spray 150ml

£23.80£17.85
At Look Fantastic
Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Spray (150ml) is a multi-tasking, leave-in product that will protect your hair against heat damage, improve shine and suppleness and add movement, leaving your locks looking lustrous and full of vitality. Boasting a pro-keratin formula, it will also help to strengthen and repair your hair, whilst protecting against frizz and humidity. - L.M. Directions for Use: Spray onto your hair before blow drying Dry and style as desired Do not rinse