Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
KeraCare
Keracare Hydrating Detangling Shampoo
£14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
KeraCare Hydrating Detangling Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Holy Curls
Curls Gel
£18.00
from
Holy Curls
BUY
Amika
Nice Cream Cleansing Conditioner
$22.00
$17.60
from
Amika
BUY
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kérastase
Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from KeraCare
KeraCare
Wax Stick
£12.90
from
LookFantastic
BUY
KeraCare
Essential Oils For The Hair
£7.60
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
Holy Curls
Curls Gel
£18.00
from
Holy Curls
BUY
Kristen Ess
Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint
£13.00
from
Boots
BUY
Sephora Collection
Semi-permanent Hair Color
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Shea Moisture
Restore Treatment Masque
£12.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted