KeraCare

Keracare Curlessence Moisturizing Co-wash

$12.40

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Rehydrate your curls with the Moisturizing Co-Wash from KeraCare. A co-wash formula lets you clean your hair without a shampoo, as this sulphate-free conditioner offers a gentle cleanse. This can help to reduce breakage, as shampooing too often can strip the scalp and strands, while conditioning provides nourishing hydration. The creamy consistency also makes it easier to detangle, further reducing breakage and leaving hair soft and silky. Part of the Curlessence collection, the cream is formulated with the curly industry’s favourite ingredient, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, to seal cuticles and strengthen strands. Coconut Oil extract promotes scalp health and protects against breakage, leaving your hair soft and silky. Revel in your hair’s natural beauty and revive your curly crown with this nourishing treatment. Free from parabens, sulphates, silicones, petrolatum and phthalates.