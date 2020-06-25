Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
KeraCare
Keracare Anti-dandruff Moisturizing Conditioner For Dry & Itchy Scalp
£9.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Anti-Dandruff Moisturizing Conditioner for Dry & Itchy Scalp
Need a few alternatives?
ColorProof
Biorepair-8 Anti-thinning Shampoo
£36.22
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
RE-fresh
Shampoo Sea Mineral & Hydrate
$6.98
from
Walmart
BUY
Nexxus
Colour Assure Shampoo
£13.99
£9.33
from
Boots
BUY
Dove
Daily Moisture Shampoo
£2.99
from
Dove
BUY
More from KeraCare
KeraCare
Hydrating Detangling Shampoo
£14.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
KeraCare
Wax Stick
£12.90
from
LookFantastic
BUY
KeraCare
Essential Oils For The Hair
£7.60
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
ColorProof
Biorepair-8 Anti-thinning Shampoo
£36.22
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
Briogeo
Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfo
C$46.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Pantene
Pro-v 3 Minute Miracle Radiant Color Deep Conditioner
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
Schwarzkopf Live
Ultra Brights Steel Silver
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted