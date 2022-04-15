United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
L'Agence
Kenzie Double-breasted Boucle Tweed Blazer
$650.00
At Intermix
Product Details L'Agence tailors their quintessential double-breasted blazer in boucle tweed for a polished silhouette. Notched lapels. Front button closure. Side flap pockets. Lined. Fabric: 73% polyester, 20% viscose, 7% spandex Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size 2 Length from shoulder to hem: 26" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.