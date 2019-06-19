Skip navigation!
Nakimuli
Kente Zip Front Swimsuit
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
DETAILS: Zip front Control lining Colors: Multi Fabric: Poly/spandex Care: Hand wash in cold water, line dry MODEL STATS: Lilly is 58 and is wearing size S. MEASUREMENTS (approximate) for size S: Bust: 30 Waist: 24 Hips: 34 Length from shoulder: 25
Featured in 1 story
10 Black Owned Etsy Shops To Support On Juneteenth
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Colorblock One-piece Swimsuit With Tie
$110.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
FORTNIGHT
Adjustable Maillot
$119.00
from
FORTNIGHT
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Bonded Split Middle Tie Side Swimsuit
$60.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Chloë Sevigny For Opening Ceremony
Chandler Bow Harness Swimsuit
$225.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
