Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Splendid
Kensley Over-the-knee Boot
$198.00
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Splendid
We're over the moon about this over-the-knee boot that adds height and an extra layer of warmth Suede Mid-shaft zip closure Pointed toe Contrast stitching 70 mm heel
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce Vita
Whitney Lace-up Boots
BUY
$89.95
$240.00
Anthropologie
Stuart Weitzman
Vera Bootie
BUY
$287.50
$575.00
Stuart Weitzman
ASOS DESIGN
Giana Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
ASOS
Madewell
The Carlotta Tall Boot With Extended Calf
BUY
$149.99
$298.00
Madewell
More from Splendid
Splendid
Sunkissed Tie Dye Cardigan
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Splendid
promoted
Splendid
Women's Carmen Shearling Slippers
BUY
$54.99
$69.00
Macy's
Splendid
Splendid Mesa Dress
BUY
$138.00
Shopbop
Splendid
Zander Striped Long Sleeve Easy Crew
BUY
$44.00
$64.00
Splendid
More from Boots
Dolce Vita
Whitney Lace-up Boots
BUY
$89.95
$240.00
Anthropologie
Stuart Weitzman
Vera Bootie
BUY
$287.50
$575.00
Stuart Weitzman
ASOS DESIGN
Giana Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
ASOS
Madewell
The Carlotta Tall Boot With Extended Calf
BUY
$149.99
$298.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted