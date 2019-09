Urban Outfitters

Kensie Wall Shelf

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Minimal-modern wall shelf featuring two multi-sized wooden shelves for holding everything from plants, frames + knick-knacks to books, beauty products + more! Mounted on a polished metal frame that tapers out to the bottom for a stylish look. Requires 2 screws for hanging - not included. Content + Care - Iron, pine - Wipe clean Size - Overall dimensions: 44.9cm/17.7"l x 40cm/15.75"w x 15.24cm/6"h - Top shelf dimensions: ... Read More