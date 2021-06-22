Kenra

Product Description Kenra Volume Mousse Extra is a firm hold, lightweight mousse that provides style and control to hair without stiffness or stickiness. Rich formula spreads easily through the hair to provide maximum body and fullness. Brand Story Kenra. Experience superior performance in every styling & haircare situation. From iconic Volume Spray 25 to Brightening System, Kenra delivers the perfect solution to complete your look with lasting benefits.