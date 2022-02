Free People

Kenny Set

$168.00

Style No. 66452145; Color Code: 049 Paired to perfection, this stunning set features a cropped baby tee and coordinating maxi skirt for an effortless instant outfit. Tee: Slim fit Scoop neckline Soft, stretchy fit Skirt: Billowy silhouette Ruched detailing Graphic geometric print Pull-on design