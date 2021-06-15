Kenneth Jay Lane

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Post Hoop Earrings

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

About the Designer In a word, Kenneth Jay Lane's jewelry is glamorous. Each piece is innovative and imaginative, consistently proving that costume jewelry can be as beautiful as the real thing. "Elegance, luxury, and good taste never go out of style," says the Michigan-born designer who creates each style with the everyday woman in mind. Accessible yet enchanting, Kenneth Jay Lane's impressive collections have caught the eyes of such classic beauties as Jackie Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicole Kidman. See all Kenneth Jay Lane reviews