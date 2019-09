Ebern Designs

Kennerson 61" Tripod Floor Lamp

$87.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This is a warm, stylish Kennerson 61" Tripod Floor Lamp with solid wood legs. The cylindrical drum shade comes in warm cream white or cool black that meshes seamlessly with its oak finish legs. Give your living room or office a mid-century modern look and feel by adding this lamp to your space.