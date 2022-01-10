LifeStride

Kennedy

View the size chart Accentuate your chic style with the elegant LifeStride® Kennedy boot. Pull on style with a inside side zipper closure. Classic round toe silhouette. Over-the-knee boot. Soft System® comfort footbed provides all-day support, flex, and cushioning. Man-made linings with a plush layer of Velocity 2.0 that offers shock-absorption, pressure distribution and superior cushioning for all-day comfort that cradles your foot. Features a plush layer of Velocity with Memory Foam® cushioned for all-day comfort that cradles your foot. Man-made lining with a Soft System® comfort package that includes a high-rebound foam insole for cushioning, arch and foot support for stability, and a flexible sole to reduce force as you walk. Fabric upper. Man-made lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3⁄4 in Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 24 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!