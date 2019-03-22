Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Anthropologie

Kendra Dandy Tamsin Dining Chair

$148.00
At Anthropologie
Surface designer Kendra Dandy has become known for bold, whimsical works of art that grace everything from apparel to accessories to kitchen linens. Each eye-catching pattern she creates is inspired by her love of exotic flora and fauna.
Featured in 1 story
Anthropologie's New Summer Home Line Is Here Early
by Elizabeth Buxton