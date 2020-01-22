Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Storets
Kendall Shimmer Crinkle Velvet Pants
$64.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Storets
Add some glitz and glam to your look! Featuring a shimmer crinkled velvet material all over, a high waist silhouette, a bootcut leg fit, and an elasticized waistband.
Need a few alternatives?
Albus Lumen
High-rise Silk-charmeuse Trousers
C$825.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Storets
Kendall Shimmer Crinkle Velvet Pants
$64.90
from
Storets
BUY
HARPER ROSE
Scarf Neck Crepe Jumpsuit
$148.00
$88.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Viva Pleated Jumpsuit
$170.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storets
Storets
Aurora Oversized Borg Shirt Jacket
$74.90
$52.43
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Joy Belted Oversized Blazer
$119.00
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Daniela Knit Jumper W/shawl Collar
$44.90
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Bevel V Neck Floral Dress
C$113.00
from
Storets
BUY
More from Pants
Albus Lumen
High-rise Silk-charmeuse Trousers
C$825.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Storets
Kendall Shimmer Crinkle Velvet Pants
$64.90
from
Storets
BUY
HARPER ROSE
Scarf Neck Crepe Jumpsuit
$148.00
$88.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Viva Pleated Jumpsuit
$170.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted