LoveShackFancy

Kendall Dress

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At loveshackfancy

Soften the edges in our Kendall Dress, extra luxurious in silk charmeuse with a rambling rose bush print. On this ultra feminine piece, small ruffles adorn the flattering v-neckline and reverse-v at the ribs, as well as lining dramatic slits that end at the hip. Long ties, which extend from each side of the flat front panel, can be tied at the back or wrapped around in a bow at the waist. Featured in Woodrose.