Kendall 36″ Utility Storage Cabinet

$349.99 $203.99

Note : To ensure proper assembly, please follow all steps provided in the installation manual (provided in pdf below) The SystemBuild Kendall 36” Utility Storage Cabinet adds extra storage to any room Made of laminated MDF and particle board, the water resistant finish can easily be wiped clean with a damp cloth The 5 shelves, 3 adjustable, can store and organize your cleaning supplies and even kitchen pantry items. Soft closing hinges prevent slamming doors. Adjustable feet keep your cabinet level on uneven floors This Storage Cabinet coordinates with other pieces in the SystemBuild collection, providing a customized storage solution for any room in your home The Storage Cabinet ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. Each shelf will hold up to 35 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 74.3125”H x 35.6875”W x 15.375”D Add extra storage space to any room in your home with the SystemBuild Kendall 36” Storage Cabinet. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the water resistant finish is easy to clean so the Cabinet can be used anywhere. The interior of this Cabinet features 5 shelves, 3 adjustable, allowing you to customize your storage for both small and large items. Store and organize anything from office supplies to cleaning supplies and even kitchen pantry items. Soft close hinges are adjustable and prevent slamming doors. The adjustable feet make keeping your Cabinet level on uneven floors simple. A wall anchor kit is included to secure the Cabinet to the wall and prevent tipping injuries. Use this piece as a stand-alone item, or combine it with additional SystemBuild Kendall storage items to create the perfect storage solution for your home. The Storage Cabinet ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Cabinet measures to be 74.3125”H x 35.6875”W x 15.375”D.