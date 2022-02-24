Artisan Quilts by Anthropologie

Kemali Shams, Set Of 2

$88.00 $61.60

At Anthropologie

Style No. 45407539AB; Color Code: 095 Informed by decades of technique development, the age-old process of hand screen- and block-printing has become a cultural cornerstone in Jaipur, India. The highly skilled artisans at the forefront of this practice craft each of our quilts through a time-tested method of 13 different processes, each of which is done by hand - including the final kantha stitch. From the expert color master - who blends each hue with its own unique formula - to the craftsmen and women - who, in pairs, lay down each screen frame with stunning precision - our team of makers apply their expertise and knowledge to a line of exclusive, handcrafted bedding that adds an element of unparalleled artistry to your home. Each one-of-a-kind quilted piece is crafted from a lightweight voile and finished with delicate, hand-stitched kantha. To help preserve the quality of your unique work of art, we recommend washing on a gentle cycle with care. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Set of two Envelope closure 100% cotton Hand-embroidered embellishments Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed Imported